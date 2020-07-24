Man who sued Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office sentenced to prison; 30-year-old led officers on 2 chases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who sued the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and received a settlement of $260,000 has now been sentenced to prison.

Quinnton Jamar Henderson, 30, with addresses in Orangeburg and Bowman, pleaded guilty on July 8 to first-degree assault and battery, second or subsequent offense of failure to stop for blue light, threatening the life of a public official and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in close proximity to a school, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, third or subsequent driving under suspension, kidnapping, first-offense failure to stop for blue light and first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Henderson to six years in prison.

A 2014 pursuit ultimately resulted in Henderson receiving $260,000 in a settlement with the sheriff’s office.

Henderson claimed then-deputy Lacra Sharod Jenkins used his sheriff’s office patrol vehicle to strike Henderson “in an attempt to apprehend him.”