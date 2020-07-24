Man who sued Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office sentenced to prison; 30-year-old led officers on 2 chases

A man who sued the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and received a settlement of $260,000 has now been sentenced to prison.
Quinnton Jamar Henderson, 30, with addresses in Orangeburg and Bowman, pleaded guilty on July 8 to first-degree assault and battery, second or subsequent offense of failure to stop for blue light, threatening the life of a public official and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.
Prosecutors dismissed the charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in close proximity to a school, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, third or subsequent driving under suspension, kidnapping, first-offense failure to stop for blue light and first-offense possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Henderson to six years in prison.
A 2014 pursuit ultimately resulted in Henderson receiving $260,000 in a settlement with the sheriff’s office.
Henderson claimed then-deputy Lacra Sharod Jenkins used his sheriff’s office patrol vehicle to strike Henderson “in an attempt to apprehend him.”
Henderson underwent “extensive reconstructive surgery and extended hospital stays,” according to the lawsuit.
Orangeburg County’s insurance carrier paid the settlement.
Henderson was arrested on several charges by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety in 2018.
That same year, on Sept. 22, Henderson led Holly Hill Police Department officers on a chase that ended in Clarendon County.
A year and five days later, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on Henderson. The chase went through Calhoun and Lexington counties.
