Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Three people teamed up to steal tobacco products from the Walgreens on John C. Calhoun Drive, according to a police incident report.

An employee said a male and two females entered the store at 4:14 p.m. Monday. The employee was helping another customer.

The male went behind the counter “with his hand in his waistband as if concealing a weapon” and told the employee to move out of the way before she got hurt.

The three filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes and other tobacco products and left the store.

The store’s video surveillance system captured the incident, the report states.

The suspects include a slender, tall, black male who wore a black shirt and light-colored pants and two short, black females. One female wore a grey hoodie and the other wore a red shirt.

Anyone with information on the three should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

