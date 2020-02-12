Man tries to steal catalytic converter from Orangeburg church van

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Kennerly Road man reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday that he spotted someone in the act of trying to remove a catalytic converter from the Jones Chapel Baptist Church van, which was parked in his front yard.

The man was inside his house when he heard his dog barking and noticed the sound of someone cutting metal in the front yard, the incident report states.

He told deputies he opened the garage door and saw a male underneath the church van with a cordless chop saw attempting to cut off the catalytic converter.

He yelled at the male, “Hey, stop!”

The male left the scene in a dark-colored Honda or Toyota with a paper tag. It was missing a rear bumper.

The male was only able to saw the front half of the catalytic converter from the van.

The homeowner kept the catalytic converter so he could get it welded back in place without having to buy a new one.

The damage to the van is estimated at $500.

In other reports: