Man: Strange power cord led to Orangeburg neighbor’s home

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Old Edisto Drive property owner noticed an extension cord attached to one of his outside electrical outlets on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

He followed the extension cord to a nearby home

The owner made contact with someone in the residence and advised them against stealing electricity, the report said.

A man received treatment at the Regional Medical Center after a dog bit him on Monday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The man was walking on Maxwell Place when two black dogs came from across the street. One of them bit him on his left leg, leaving a small cut, the report said.

Deputies turned the case over to Orangeburg County Animal Control.

An animal control officer noted they’d attempted to make contact with the dogs or the dogs’ owner.

The man reported the incident on Tuesday.

