 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Man: Strange power cord led to Orangeburg neighbor’s home

  • 0
OCSO logo new

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Old Edisto Drive property owner noticed an extension cord attached to one of his outside electrical outlets on Tuesday, according to an incident report.

He followed the extension cord to a nearby home

The owner made contact with someone in the residence and advised them against stealing electricity, the report said.

  • A man received treatment at the Regional Medical Center after a dog bit him on Monday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The man was walking on Maxwell Place when two black dogs came from across the street. One of them bit him on his left leg, leaving a small cut, the report said.

Deputies turned the case over to Orangeburg County Animal Control.

An animal control officer noted they’d attempted to make contact with the dogs or the dogs’ owner.

People are also reading…

The man reported the incident on Tuesday.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News