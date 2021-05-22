Man stabbed in Orangeburg

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon on Ellis Avenue.

ODPS Lt. Anthony Robinson said that the call was received at 2:39 p.m. and officers were at the scene by 2:43 p.m.

Officers found the victim with a stab wound to the chest. They began first aid, applying pressure to the wound. EMS was called and transported the man to the Regional Medical Center.

He was stable and was to undergo surgery.

A suspect remains at large.

Lt. J. Haig is leading the ongoing investigation.

Cpl. Wolfe of the Crime Scene Team also responded.

Victim's Advocate Lt. Jenkins was at the hospital with the victim and the family.

In an unrelated matter, The Church of the Redeemer reported six markers stolen from the graves of Confederate veterans in the old Episcopal cemetery on Boulevard. The theft took place sometime within the last month.

