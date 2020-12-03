Man sought by feds found asleep in Orangeburg woman’s car

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a federal fugitive asleep in a woman’s car on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m.

The sheriff’s office has also charged Maurice Nathaniel Baker, 34, of 1901 Wayside Street, Orangeburg, with first-offense trafficking in cocaine as a result of the search conducted of the vehicle.

According to court records, federal agents obtained a warrant for Baker on Nov. 30 because he allegedly failed to attend a Nov. 24 hearing to determine if his supervised release should be revoked.

Deputies responded to a Presidential Circle apartment after someone called to report that Baker was allegedly armed with a handgun while knocking on the door of a tenant.

When deputies spoke with the tenant, she told them that Baker was an acquaintance and she didn’t want him at her apartment or asleep in her vehicle.

She just wanted him to go somewhere else for the night, a sheriff’s office incident report states.

She told deputies Baker was armed and had warrants. She also gave them permission to search her vehicle and told them that she does not own any firearms.