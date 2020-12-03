Man sought by feds found asleep in Orangeburg woman’s car

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a federal fugitive asleep in a woman’s car on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m.
The sheriff’s office has also charged Maurice Nathaniel Baker, 34, of 1901 Wayside Street, Orangeburg, with first-offense trafficking in cocaine as a result of the search conducted of the vehicle.
According to court records, federal agents obtained a warrant for Baker on Nov. 30 because he allegedly failed to attend a Nov. 24 hearing to determine if his supervised release should be revoked.
Deputies responded to a Presidential Circle apartment after someone called to report that Baker was allegedly armed with a handgun while knocking on the door of a tenant.
When deputies spoke with the tenant, she told them that Baker was an acquaintance and she didn’t want him at her apartment or asleep in her vehicle.
She just wanted him to go somewhere else for the night, a sheriff’s office incident report states.
She told deputies Baker was armed and had warrants. She also gave them permission to search her vehicle and told them that she does not own any firearms.
Deputies found Baker asleep laid back in the front passenger’s seat of the woman’s vehicle, the report states.
They detained him and searched the vehicle.
Inside, according to the report, deputies found a black Taurus G2C semi-automatic handgun on the floorboard under the edge of the passenger’s seat. It had a 12-round magazine attached, loaded with three bullets, but none in the chamber, the report states.
Baker told deputies that the gun didn’t belong to him and he didn’t know anything about it, the report states.
Dispatch confirmed that the weapon had been reported stolen by someone in Orangeburg County.
The report states Baker told deputies that he’d recently sold a Glock handgun, but kept the separate magazine.
Deputies found that magazine, which was loaded with 14 cartridges, near the location of the Taurus handgun.
They also found a plastic bag that contained approximately 13 grams of a “white crystalline substance containing cocaine,” the warrant states.
Deputies transported the man to the Orangeburg County Detention Center to hold for his federal warrants.
On Wednesday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set Baker’s bond at $10,000 cash or surety on the cocaine trafficking charge.
He remains at the detention center on the federal warrant.
According to federal court documents, Baker, whose nickname is “Kool-aid,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine back in April 2010.
Senior U.S. District Judge Margaret B. Seymour sentenced him to four months in prison and supervised release for three years after finishing his term.
His sentence also instructed him to not own any firearms or ammunition, to submit a DNA sample, participate in a drug abuse treatment program, undergo random drug testing and to pay a $100 assessment.
On Aug. 16, 2010, his federal supervised release began.
Court records show that he tested positive for cocaine on Dec. 16, 2010 and Feb. 7, 2011.
At that time, he entered a drug abuse treatment program and no action was taken by the court concerning violation of his supervised release, according to court documents.
However, on Oct. 2, 2012, the S.C. Highway Patrol charged Baker with hit and run, driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle and the West Columbia Police Department charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a firearm by an unlawful person.
Court records go on accuse Baker of failing to notify his probation officer 10 days prior to changing his address in June 2012, failing permit his probation officer to visit him anytime at home or elsewhere, failing to participate in color code drug testing as required between March through August 2012 and failing to submit monthly supervision reports during the same time period.
Federal agents obtained a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 4, 2012 and arrested him on April 30, 2014.
On Oct. 30, 2014, a federal judge revoked his supervised release and sentenced him to prison for two years and supervised release for five years upon completion of his term.
His supervised release began on Aug. 24, 2018 and on July 9, 2019, the court received notification that Baker tested positive for marijuana use on May 2, 2019, according to court records.
Instead of holding a hearing to determine if Baker violated the terms of his supervised release, Baker’s drug testing increased.
By Aug. 9, 2019, Baker again tested positive for marijuana.
In the months that followed, Baker did not participate in color code and call-in drug testing programs, court records stated.
The probation office issued a summons to him to report on Sept. 1, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., but he failed to show up and provided no notice of his whereabouts, court records say.
The probation office also summoned him to report on Oct. 19, 2020 between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., but he failed to show up.
The court scheduled a hearing for Nov. 24 to show cause regarding revocation of his supervised release, but Baker failed to appear for that too.
As a result, on Nov. 30, U.S. Magistrate Paige Gossett signed a bench warrant for his arrest.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took Baker into custody two days later.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.