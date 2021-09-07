Man sought after report of shooting in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly fired a gun into the air following a dispute about trash.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday when a 23-year-old went to buy some items at the Enmarket at 6009 Columbia Road, St. Matthews, according to an incident report.

When the 23-year-old got into his car, he dumped some water onto the ground, his mother told deputies.

A white male, who had been driving a black pickup truck, allegedly picked trash off the ground and threw it into the 23-year-old’s vehicle.

The 23-year-old threw the trash back at the man and asked what he was doing, the report said.

The 23-year-old claims the man discharged a gun into the air as the 23-year-old was leaving the store. He said the man did not point the gun at him.

The deputy did not find a spent shell in the parking lot.

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers is asking for the public’s help identifying the man involved in the incident. Contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 803-874-2741 with any information.

