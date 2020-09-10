Man sought after Holly Hill church, van damaged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are seeking a man who allegedly damaged a church before spending several hours in the church van.

“This individual damaged several windows at this Holly Hill church facility, causing more than $1,000 in damages,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“If anyone can identify him, we’d like to know who and where he is,” Ravenell said.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out to the New Galilee Christian Church on Aug. 26 when parishioners reported their structure damaged.

Parishioners said they discovered windows at their Coach Road church shattered and a parking sign torn from its post.

A church van on the property sustained a shattered window as well.

The sheriff’s office says security video shows a shirtless white male approaching the facility the previous night.

The male then allegedly attempted to break into the church. The sheriff’s office also claims he shattered a church van’s window and slept in the van.

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0