The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 22-year-old Jaquincy Kendell Rodriguez, who’s accused of shooting two people.

Rodriguez is being sought on arrest warrants charging him with two counts of attempted murder stemming from a shooting incident which occurred outside the town of Cameron in Calhoun County on Thursday night.

According to Sheriff Thomas Summers, an argument took place between three male subjects. Rodriguez was one of them. “According to our victims, Mr. Rodriguez told them he was going to shoot them, then entered a home and returned with a handgun and shot both at close range in the upper body,” Summers said.

“This is so senseless, to try to take a life over a simple disagreement,” he said.

Responding deputies were advised that Rodriguez was still armed and had re-entered the residence just before they arrived at the scene.

Deputies set up a perimeter and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division was contacted to assist with their SWAT team.

At around 1:30 a.m., it was determined that Rodriguez was no longer inside the home.

“That set off a new set of worries. We have two people who were close to this individual who he was willing to shoot and try to kill, he is still armed and we need him off the street before someone else gets hurt by his hand,” Summers said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Rodriguez is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.