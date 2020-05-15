Man shot while walking along Orangeburg road

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Orangeburg man was shot in the leg as he was walking along the road Thursday afternoon, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man was walking on Hillcrest Street from Chestnut Street to Lakeside Drive around 3:20 p.m. when he heard gunshots.

When he heard the gunshots, the man ran off into the woods. He saw a black Dodge Charger speed by, according to the report.

The man informed officers his residence was recently the target of gunfire and a black Dodge Charger was also involved in that previous incident.

The man said the windows of the vehicle were all black and that he could not see the occupants.

