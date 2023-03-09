A 62-year-old Orangeburg man was shot twice while waiting to order outside a fast food restaurant, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man survived the shooting, which took place at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday at the Cookout at 725 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The injured man told officers that he rode his moped to Cookout to place his order.

While he stood at the area of the walkup window, he heard two gunshots.

He wondered where the shots came from and then realized he felt a sharp pain in his body.

He looked down and saw blood coming from the right side of his leg.

He then asked Cookout employees to help him and they did.

The manager called 911 and had the man sit on a bench until officers arrived.

Officers found the man sitting on the bench. He was “covered in what appeared to be blood on the right thigh area and upper torso area,” the report states.

The man was “alert, talking, asking for help” when officers got there.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

Investigators are trying to determine who shot the man.

He told officers that he doesn’t have any disagreements with anyone and didn’t see who shot him.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or use the Tips411 app. People providing tips don’t have to give their names.