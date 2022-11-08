Man shot twice in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 39-year-old man was shot twice in his buttocks on Saturday.

A HotSpot employee called police at 10:25 p.m. to report that a man entered the store and headed to the restroom after complaining that someone shot him.

As officers approached the bathroom door, they heard a man saying “Oh God,” over and over from the other side of the door.

They found the man lying on the floor.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The man told police that someone shot him at a Bleakley Street residence and he fled the scene to the HotSpot, which is located at 553 John C. Calhoun Drive.

In other reports:

• A 37-year-old Middleton Street man is accused of trying to escape police custody after he was found in a vacant home on Monday morning.

Maintenance crews planned to board up the Amelia Street home, but first called law enforcement to ensure no one was inside.

Officers allegedly found Tristan V. Taylor sleeping on a blanket around 8:30 a.m.

On the way to the Orangeburg County Detention Center, Taylor allegedly managed to free his left hand from handcuffs and then used the handcuffs to shatter the window of the patrol vehicle.

A warrant accuses Taylor of “slipping his handcuffs and trying to force his way out of the rear seat of a patrol vehicle.”

The incident was recorded on surveillance video, the warrant states.

Taylor was charged with escape. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

• Someone stole the following items from an unlocked 2007 Mercedes E350W parked at a Summers Avenue apartment on Saturday morning: a brown Michael Kors purse, a .380-caliber Ruger pistol, a pair of Beats headphones, $50 in cash and banking and identification cards.

The value of the stolen items is $701.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a black and purple 9mm Glock 19 pistol from an apartment on Presidential Drive in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

An acquaintance told the owner that someone stole the gun and then threw it into a field because law enforcement officers were chasing him, the report states.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The pistol, which has not been recovered, is valued at $500.

In an unrelated report, someone stole an air conditioning unit from outside a Richardson Street home in Eutawville.

The theft was discovered on Oct. 12 but reported on Monday.

The value of the unit is $10,000.