Man shot to death at Orangeburg home; 2-year-old shot, killed at same house last year

A 47-year-old man was shot to death at his Orangeburg home on Sunday evening.

John Henry Butler’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report. He lived at 2030 Russell Street, where the shooting occurred.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

A woman in the home reported the shooting at 5:39 p.m., an ODPS incident report said.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive Butler in the doorway of the home.

An officer attempted life-saving chest compressions on Butler, but efforts weren’t successful.

The woman told officers that someone wearing a black mask came to the door and pointed a firearm at Butler.

The woman heard a gunshot. She came out of a room, finding Butler on the floor, the report states.

City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave said on Monday afternoon, “We have no further information to report at this time since this is an active investigation.”

At the time of his death, Butler was out on bond for a Sept. 30, 2020 arrest on charges of first-offense possession of narcotics and first-offense trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams.

The home were Butler was shot to death is also where 2-year-old Zy’on Sa’eed Randolph died of a single gunshot wound to his head on Oct. 11, 2021.

Randolph’s mother told officers she was in bed with the child when she heard a noise at the front door.

When she got up, her son was lying on the floor beside the bed “bleeding from the head and wasn’t breathing,” an incident report states.

Randolph’s mother took him to the emergency room at the Regional Medical Center.

A nurse told officers, “The child went straight to the operating room where lifesaving efforts were given, but efforts were called off due to no life.”

When asked on Monday if investigators believe the deaths of Randolph and Butler are related, Van Cleave said, “We have no further information to report at this time since this is an active investigation.”

On Monday, Fogle said Randolph’s manner of death has been classified as “undetermined.”

“While a cause of death was available, it was deemed appropriate to classify the manner as ‘undetermined’ based on information available and/or the lack thereof,” Fogle said.

