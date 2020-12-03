Man shot, robbed

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 19-year-old Orangeburg man is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to his left thigh area after some people allegedly shot and robbed him on Coleman Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Someone reported a shooting incident at a home there at 2:33 p.m., according to an incident report.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the injured man lying on his back, alert, conscious and breathing.
He had an apparent wound to his left thigh area, just above his knee, the report states.
He told deputies that someone shot him, but he wouldn’t say who, the report continues.
Soon, family members and other bystanders gathered and began to ask the man, “Who did this?” the report states.
He “looked at them and put his finger over his mouth, indicating he wanted them to be quiet,” the deputy wrote in the report.
A witness told deputies that she saw several people pulling on the man toward the back of the nearby property.
She noted, according to the report, the man was fighting to get closer to the road when some unknown person fired a gun.
She went to cover her child and then heard a second gunshot, she said.
When she looked up, she saw the injured man on the ground and several unknown people taking things out of his pockets, the report states.
The deputy noted in the report that the criminal investigation division will follow up with the man at a later time due to him “refusing to talk on scene.”
In other reports:
- Someone stole a 2015 white GMC Terrain from a Crosscreek Drive worksite in Orangeburg on Wednesday night.
The vehicle owner reported his vehicle missing at 10 p.m.
He told deputies that he left the key inside of the vehicle because he was concerned he’d lose it while working.
The value of the vehicle is $18,226.
- A Vance mother can’t find her daughter’s school-issued Apple iPad and she assumes someone may have taken it.
She called deputies from her Rowees Road home on Thursday to report that the last time her daughter saw the iPad was on Nov. 4 when it was on the living room couch.
The iPad is valued at $500.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
