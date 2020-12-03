Man shot, robbed

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 19-year-old Orangeburg man is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to his left thigh area after some people allegedly shot and robbed him on Coleman Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Someone reported a shooting incident at a home there at 2:33 p.m., according to an incident report.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the injured man lying on his back, alert, conscious and breathing.

He had an apparent wound to his left thigh area, just above his knee, the report states.

He told deputies that someone shot him, but he wouldn’t say who, the report continues.

Soon, family members and other bystanders gathered and began to ask the man, “Who did this?” the report states.

He “looked at them and put his finger over his mouth, indicating he wanted them to be quiet,” the deputy wrote in the report.

A witness told deputies that she saw several people pulling on the man toward the back of the nearby property.