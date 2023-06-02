Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 27-year-old Orangeburg man was shot outside of a club early Friday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.

Officers received a call from the owner of Cloud 9, located at 1664 Russell Street, at 1:30 a.m.

He reported hearing about four or five gunshots outside near the rear of the building.

He immediately called police and locked the doors, not allowing anyone to leave or enter the business, the report said.

Moments later, officers received a call from a woman saying that her husband had been shot in the leg behind the club. They retreated to McDonald’s.

The woman said she was at Cloud 9 with her cousin. She called her husband to come pick her up.

When her husband arrived, they remained in the outdoor smoking section behind the club. Then someone fired a gun.

Witnesses told officers they can identify the gunman.

The woman claims the gunman has been attempting to “get with her” via social media since 2021.

Her husband and the gunman exchanged words sometime in February, the report said.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to MUSC-Orangeburg for treatment.

Officers found five shell casings in the rear parking lot of Cloud 9.

In an unrelated report, Home Builder’s Supply Company Inc., located at 502 Sellers Avenue, reported on Wednesday that someone intercepted and altered two checks they mailed.

The first check was mailed on April 10 from the outside drop box at the U.S. Post Office, located at 1550 Middleton Street, in the amount of $28,385.75.

On April 19, however, the payee name had been modified and allegedly cashed by someone in Stonecrest, Georgia.

The second check, in the amount of $310.21, was mailed from Home Builder’s Supply Company Inc. and picked up by the USPS mail carrier on May 23.

By Wednesday, however, the Orangeburg business’s bank flagged the check after someone attempted to cash it. The check total had been changed to $17,916.