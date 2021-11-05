Man shot multiple times near Orangeburg apartment complex

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A man was shot multiple times early Friday morning when gunfire erupted near the Malibu Apartments area in the city.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers responded to the scene between 6:10 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. upon hearing what they believed were the sound of gunshots.
"This was soon confirmed by several 911 calls to the dispatch center," ODPS Captain Victor Cordon said. "Upon officers' arrival, they located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to tRMC (The Regional Medical Center) by EMS where he is currently being treated."
The investigation is ongoing and additional details were not available.
In other reports:
- The Stonewall Jackson Boulevard Dollar General was burglarized early Friday morning.
Video surveillance showed two Black males entered the business shortly after midnight by breaking the glass of the front door, according to the report.
The subjects then shattered the cigarette case inside the store.
Several packs of Newport cigarettes were stolen, along with headphones and cell phones. An estimated $1,200 in items was stolen.
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
A 40-year-old Cameron man was told he won the World Mega Million Jackpot sweepstakes and that all he had to do to receive the money was to pay the taxes off on his winnings.
After spending $106,000, the man realized he had been a victim and swindled, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The victim contacted the OCSO Thursday afternoon and told them he received a phone call from a male subject telling him he had won and how to receive his money.
The victim said he sent the monies to a female subject named Linda who lived in the Washington, D.C., area.
The male subject contacted the victim from four different phone numbers, according to the report.
In another report, an Orangeburg woman was transported to the hospital Thursday after receiving several cuts to her body when an unknown subject allegedly attacked her and pushed her into a glass window during her morning walk.
The woman was walking on Liberty Street in the Wilkinson Heights neighborhood when an unknown male subject came up from her behind and pushed her into the window, the report states.
The victim suffered lacerations to her upper left shoulder. The woman described the subject as wearing a blue or black hoodie with blue jeans.
In other reports:
- A Salley woman reported someone stole her gray 2016 Buick Encore Wednesday night from her Willie Road residence.
As the woman was going back into her residence, an unknown white male wearing a black and white checkered shirt jumped into her vehicle and took off in an unknown direction.
The vehicle was valued at $12,000.
- A 1995 white Nissan Altima was reported stolen Wednesday night from a Shillings Bridge Road residence.
The vehicle was left unsecured. The vehicle is valued at $3,000.
- A hammer drill valued at about $1,900 was stolen Wednesday night from a 2015 Dodge Ram truck belonging to K Co Enterprise Inc. Site Construction.
The truck was parked at the Baymount Hotel on St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.