Man shot multiple times near Orangeburg apartment complex

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

A 40-year-old Cameron man was told he won the World Mega Million Jackpot sweepstakes and that all he had to do to receive the money was to pay the taxes off on his winnings.

After spending $106,000, the man realized he had been a victim and swindled, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The victim contacted the OCSO Thursday afternoon and told them he received a phone call from a male subject telling him he had won and how to receive his money.

The victim said he sent the monies to a female subject named Linda who lived in the Washington, D.C., area.

The male subject contacted the victim from four different phone numbers, according to the report.

In another report, an Orangeburg woman was transported to the hospital Thursday after receiving several cuts to her body when an unknown subject allegedly attacked her and pushed her into a glass window during her morning walk.

The woman was walking on Liberty Street in the Wilkinson Heights neighborhood when an unknown male subject came up from her behind and pushed her into the window, the report states.