Man shot, killed while waiting in vehicle; Orangeburg man faces accessory charge

A 40-year-old Charlotte, N.C., man was shot in the head several times on Monday night while he waited in a vehicle on Melvin Road in Orangeburg, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested someone on an accessory charge, but the investigation is ongoing and other arrests are pending.
Deandre Lockett, 21, of Melvin Road, is facing one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
He remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center after a magistrate denied bond at the request of lead investigator John Stokes, according to a sheriff’s office press release.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that Lockett, “Drove a defendant out of the area and he will be held accountable for his actions.”
According to a sheriff’s office incident report, the deadly shooting occurred after a woman and the Charlotte man drove to Orangeburg so she could put flowers on her son’s grave.
The woman said they followed a female acquaintance back to her Melvin Road home to use the restroom and eat some food before returning to North Carolina. They arrived at the home just before 10 p.m.
The Charlotte man remained in the vehicle while the two women went inside.
Moments later, the women heard five gunshots outside.
The Charlotte man had several gunshot wounds to his head and he was unresponsive in the driver’s seat.
A deputy located two gun shell casings near the man’s 2008 Mercedes 450.
“If you have any part at all in a crime, you will be charged, no matter how small or large that part was,” Ravenell said.
The Charlotte man’s name has not yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
