Man shot, killed in Santee gated community

A man was shot and killed in a gated retirement community in Santee on Wednesday afternoon.

Santee police were called to 45 Andre Michaux Road in Bradford Village just after 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting, Chief Joseph Serrano said.

The officers discovered “an individual laying outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the clubhouse,” he said.

Officers secured the scene, contacted Orangeburg County EMS and called for the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to investigate the man’s death.

SLED’s regional and crime scene agents responded to the scene on Wednesday, agency spokesman Renée Wunderlich said.

Serrano said he asks SLED to assist in each shooting that occurs in the town limits.

Authorities aren’t saying what may have been the motive behind the killing.

Serrano said he appreciates the assistance of Orangeburg County EMS, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Holly Hill Police Department.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the person who was shot and killed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

