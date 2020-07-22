Updated: Man shot, killed in Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Ravenell said investigators were sent to a Shadowlawn Drive location around 9 p.m. Tuesday after a call came in about a shooting.

Witnesses said they were at the basketball courts behind Brookdale Elementary School when they heard multiple gunshots. The witnesses fled.

They said they didn’t realize a 28-year-old Orangeburg man had been shot until later.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he was later declared deceased.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased.

The sheriff’s office previously announced it was seeking a person of interest in the shooting incident but has since determined the person has no new information to provide.

Love 3 Funny 22 Wow 5 Sad 34 Angry 12