Updated: Man shot, killed in Orangeburg

An Orangeburg man was shot and killed Tuesday night, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Ravenell said investigators were sent to a Shadowlawn Drive location around 9 p.m. Tuesday after a call came in about a shooting.
Witnesses said they were at the basketball courts behind Brookdale Elementary School when they heard multiple gunshots. The witnesses fled.
They said they didn’t realize a 28-year-old Orangeburg man had been shot until later.
The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he was later declared deceased.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased.
The sheriff’s office previously announced it was seeking a person of interest in the shooting incident but has since determined the person has no new information to provide.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.