Man shot, killed in Orangeburg; sheriff’s office asks public for information

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Investigators were called out just after 5 p.m. to a Woodridge Lane home.

The investigators found a deceased individual inside the home.

Another male was located outside the home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Ravenell said investigators continue to aggressively pursue all leads in the case.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office plans to release the name of the deceased once the man’s next-of-kin is located and notified.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

