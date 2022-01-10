Man shot, killed in Orangeburg motel parking lot; authorities working to ID person

Authorities are working to identify the man shot and killed in a motel parking lot just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

“We’re waiting on positive identification and to officially notify next of kin,” Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said on Monday afternoon.

A man called 911 after hearing shots coming from the parking lot of the Palmetto Inn, located at 826 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The man also reported hearing a vehicle leaving the parking lot. He wasn’t sure the direction the vehicle traveled.

Officers discovered a deceased Black male, wearing blue and white pants and a camouflage jacket, laying in the parking lot.

He had a gunshot wound to the head.

Orangeburg County EMS determined the man was dead.

Officers located shell casings along the bottom floor breezeway and in the parking lot next to a black Chevrolet Suburban.

This is the first homicide in the city of Orangeburg in 2022.

