Man shot, killed in Orangeburg; investigation into death is ongoing

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in an Orangeburg apartment.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers are trying to determine who shot the man, who’d moved into the home with his relatives about two weeks ago.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the slain man.

Officers arrived at the apartment at 1120 Wolfe Trail at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, an ODPS incident report said. Some officers worked to maintain crowd control outside while others investigated the man’s death.

Neighbors told officers to enter the apartment through the rear door because the slain man was laying on the floor just behind the front door, preventing them from using that entrance, the report said.

Officers found the man in a pool of blood. They didn’t find a weapon near the man.

They noted a table was missing a piece of glass-top and an overturned lamp was nearby.

They collected one shell casing from the front doorstep of the apartment.

The slain man’s aunt and her fiancé said they had been asleep in the apartment when they both woke up to a loud noise, the report said.

An Orangeburg County EMS paramedic checked out the aunt, who was overcome with emotion, in the staircase.

An officer and paramedic were able to move her to a bedroom.

She told them that the last time she saw her nephew was at 10 p.m. when she placed some food in the refrigerator. He was asleep on the couch.

She went to sleep around 1 a.m.

At 3 a.m., she heard a sound like “the ceiling of the bathroom had caved.”

She wasn’t sure what caused the noise she heard.

Her fiancé went downstairs to investigate the sound and told her to call 911 after he discovered her nephew on the floor.

Sunday’s fatal shooting was the third homicide in the city of Orangeburg this year.

Investigators ask for anyone with information about this shooting to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

