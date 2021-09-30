Man shot, injured in Orangeburg; hotel room also shot; mother, toddlers OK

A 23-year-old man was shot by two strangers in the City of Orangeburg this week.
In a separate shooting incident, two toddlers and their mother were not physically injured when someone targeted their hotel room.
The first shooting occurred on Tuesday in the early morning hours in the 1000 block of Ellis Avenue, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
The 23-year-old said he was walking down Ellis Avenue to get a cigarette from a female acquaintance.
A car pulled up next to him and someone inside asked if he was good.
He told the person that he was good and continued walking toward Boulevard Street.
Two males got out of the vehicle and told him to “give it up,” the report said. The man told them he didn’t have anything.
The males began “shooting towards him multiple times,” the report states.
He told officers that a man driving a truck helped him out of the road and then took him to Regional Medical Center where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his right leg and right toe.
Officers discovered two bullet holes in a residence in the 1000 block of Ellis Avenue. One bullet went through a window and another through a door.
The homeowner told officers she heard several gunshots between 3:30 and 4 a.m.
The second shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Thursday at the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an ODPS incident report.
A mother and her two children were staying in one of the rooms. The mother told officers that a male friend came by to talk with her.
The children’s father then began to reach her by phone, the report said.
She told officers the father “was not happy” that her male friend was in the room with her and around his children.
She alleges that the children’s father walked a short distance to the American Inn and began throwing rocks at her room.
At some point, the woman ended up in the parking lot, away from her room, while her male friend stood in the room’s doorway.
The 1-year-old son stood near the male friend, according to the report.
The woman alleges that the children’s father fired a gun multiple times toward her room.
Bullets also struck the front windows of two other rooms, according to the report.
The guest in one of the rooms wasn’t injured. The other room wasn’t occupied.
The estimated damage to the rooms is $4,000.
The alleged gunman left the scene before officers arrived.
Both cases remain under investigation.
