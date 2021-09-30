Man shot, injured in Orangeburg; hotel room also shot; mother, toddlers OK

A 23-year-old man was shot by two strangers in the City of Orangeburg this week.

In a separate shooting incident, two toddlers and their mother were not physically injured when someone targeted their hotel room.

The first shooting occurred on Tuesday in the early morning hours in the 1000 block of Ellis Avenue, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The 23-year-old said he was walking down Ellis Avenue to get a cigarette from a female acquaintance.

A car pulled up next to him and someone inside asked if he was good.

He told the person that he was good and continued walking toward Boulevard Street.

Two males got out of the vehicle and told him to “give it up,” the report said. The man told them he didn’t have anything.

The males began “shooting towards him multiple times,” the report states.

He told officers that a man driving a truck helped him out of the road and then took him to Regional Medical Center where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his right leg and right toe.