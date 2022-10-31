Man shot in Santee

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 41-year-old Orangeburg man was shot in his right thigh in the Santee area around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies responded to a call for an aggravated assault on Old Number Six Highway and saw a man fall to his knees and then lay down.

A deputy asked the man if he’d been shot.

The man told him he didn’t know.

A deputy checked him over and saw a gunshot wound in the man’s right thigh.

He radioed dispatch for Orangeburg County EMS to come to the scene. Medics transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center.

The injured man told a deputy that his cousin dropped him off at a friend’s house.

“He stated something about $5 and then he left the house,” the deputy wrote.

The man walked down the road and asked for someone to help him.

He claimed that’s when someone shot him.

In unrelated reports:

• Someone stole a number of taxidermy mounts from a home on Elm Street in Bowman.

The mounts were of big game, including bison, bear and moose.

The property owner wasn’t certain how many were actually stolen or their estimated value.

She estimated they’re valued at $1,000.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

• A 2008 gray Kia Sportage LX was stolen from the parking lot of the Days Inn, located at 3691 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, on Friday.

The Kia owner told hotel staff she’d misplaced her keys.

She claims the theft was recorded on surveillance video.

The Kia is valued at $1,000.

• Someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2004 Honda Accord parked at a Rowesville Road home in Orangeburg on Friday.

The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000 and the damage to the Accord is estimated at $1,000.