Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 23-year-old Hopkins man was shot outside of the Santee Convention Center around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies met the man at a Lipstick Lane home. He was bleeding from the right side of his outer thigh area.
A Santee police officer told deputies he remembered hearing a gunshot when he was at the conference center on Bass Drive moments earlier.
EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center.
In other reports:
• A gunman robbed a Santee liquor store on Friday afternoon.
An employee of Liquor by S&G said the man entered the store, approached the counter with a bottle of Fireball whiskey and then showed a semi-automatic handgun before demanding money from the cash register.
The employee told deputies that the gunman left the Old Number Six Highway business and headed toward the Red Roof Inn, located next door.
Several units from the Santee Police Department assisted in trying to find the gunman, who was described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt.
Law enforcement wasn’t able to locate anyone matching that description.
A deputy collected the bottle of Fireball to be processed for latent prints.
• Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Old Number Six Highway in Vance around 1:43 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
They discovered a 2002 black Honda Accord was struck by gunfire numerous times.
An unknown male approached deputies and said the vehicle belonged to him, but he wasn’t in it.
“I parked it there about 20 minutes ago and left and went somewhere else,” he said.
A deputy then asked the man for his name.
The man said, “For what? Y’all already know what’s going on here. I don’t need to provide you with my information.”
He refused to provide deputies with his identification or information.
He also said, “I just drive this vehicle. It ain’t even mine.”
Deputies then went to a nearby residence where they discovered a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria damaged by gunfire. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the gunfire, the report states.
The residence was struck by gunfire four times, with three holes in the right front window and one in the side of the residence.
Damage to the residence is estimated around $1,500.
The woman who lives in the residence and owns the Ford told deputies that she, three adults and five juveniles were asleep when she heard gunfire erupt outside.
After she was able to check on everyone in the household, she called law enforcement to the scene.
Deputies said they’ll increase their patrols around the house for the next several weeks.
• A Hodson Drive resident reported Friday that someone burglarized her home.
The following items were stolen: a 60-inch Vizio television, a 55-inch Phillips television, an HP laptop computer, a Chromebook and miscellaneous items.
The total value of the stolen items is $3,600.
