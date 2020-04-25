Man shot in possible family dispute in Orangeburg

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body in Orangeburg on Friday night, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said.
The man’s condition isn’t known, he added.
The incident occurred at 8:43 p.m. at a location near Aultman Drive and Banashee Circle.
Walker said investigators believe the shooting erupted in a dispute between family members.
He added that it’s still early in the ongoing investigation.
