Man shot in possible family dispute in Orangeburg
breaking top story

A man was shot Friday evening in the Orangeburg area. The incident is being investigated by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body in Orangeburg on Friday night, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said.

The man’s condition isn’t known, he added.

The incident occurred at 8:43 p.m. at a location near Aultman Drive and Banashee Circle.

Walker said investigators believe the shooting erupted in a dispute between family members.

He added that it’s still early in the ongoing investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

