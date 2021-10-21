Man shot in Orangeburg motel room

Drivers on each of the buses told the supervisor that they heard a loud noise and assumed it was the children on the bus, the report states.

An unknown child told someone that they “saw a group of people and one of them possibly had what appeared to be a handgun.”

No one was injured.

The estimated damage to the windows is $350 each.

• A 24-year-old Ellis Avenue man is charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly urinated in his front yard while looking at a motorist riding by.

The incident took place on Oct. 14, but officers charged him on Wednesday.

The warrant alleges the exposure “was visible from the street and surrounding neighbors.”

• Someone stole a 2005 burgundy GMC Yukon from a Whitman Street residence on Wednesday.

The Yukon is valued at $5,000.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a 2009 black Dodge Charger undergoing repair at MG Tire and Truck repair, located at 2482 Charleston Highway, in Orangeburg, on Wednesday.

The value of the Charger is $3,000.

