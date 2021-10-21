Man shot in Orangeburg motel room

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 28-year-old man was shot in an Orangeburg motel room early Thursday morning, according to an ODPS incident report.
A caller reported shots fired around 1:55 a.m. at the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road.
An ambulance took the injured man to the Regional Medical Center.
He had a puncture wound to his upper right thigh and a broken left femur.
“At this point we are unable to determine if the victim was shot more than once,” an officer wrote in the report.
The report states someone shot the man during a confrontation.
In other reports:
• Two school buses were damaged on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. while unloading Clark Middle School students at St. Paul Apartments.
The apartments are located at 500 Fletcher Street.
The area transportation supervisor reported Wednesday that two yellow Thomas school buses each had a damaged window.
The buses were struck with an “unknown object, possibly a BB, while dropping off children at St. Paul Apartments,” the report states.
Drivers on each of the buses told the supervisor that they heard a loud noise and assumed it was the children on the bus, the report states.
An unknown child told someone that they “saw a group of people and one of them possibly had what appeared to be a handgun.”
No one was injured.
The estimated damage to the windows is $350 each.
• A 24-year-old Ellis Avenue man is charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly urinated in his front yard while looking at a motorist riding by.
The incident took place on Oct. 14, but officers charged him on Wednesday.
The warrant alleges the exposure “was visible from the street and surrounding neighbors.”
• Someone stole a 2005 burgundy GMC Yukon from a Whitman Street residence on Wednesday.
The Yukon is valued at $5,000.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a 2009 black Dodge Charger undergoing repair at MG Tire and Truck repair, located at 2482 Charleston Highway, in Orangeburg, on Wednesday.
The value of the Charger is $3,000.
