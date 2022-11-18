Man shot in Orangeburg Mall parking lot; gunman demanded vehicle

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Orangeburg Mall on Boulevard Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and observed a 62-year-old male in the front drivers seat of his vehicle with wounds that appeared to have been received because of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer delivery truck.

Upon the arrival of EMS, it was further discovered that the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified male approached the vehicle with a gun in his hand and demanded the man’s vehicle, according to a press release.

The man attempted to drive away and subsequently received a gunshot wound, causing him to strike a delivery truck.

The incident is under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone having information should contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.