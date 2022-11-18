Man shot in Orangeburg Mall parking lot; gunman demanded vehicle

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Orangeburg Mall on Boulevard Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and observed a 62-year-old male in the front drivers seat of his vehicle with wounds that appeared to have been received because of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer delivery truck.
Upon the arrival of EMS, it was further discovered that the man had suffered a gunshot wound.
The man was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
A preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified male approached the vehicle with a gun in his hand and demanded the man’s vehicle, according to a press release.
The man attempted to drive away and subsequently received a gunshot wound, causing him to strike a delivery truck.
People are also reading…
The incident is under investigation and additional details will be released as they become available.
Anyone having information should contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.