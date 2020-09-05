Man shot in North, 19-year-old charged

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Friday afternoon, North Police Chief Lin Shirer said.

Dante Lucretius Harley, 19, of 3066 Dragstrip Road, North is facing the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting occurred around 4:25 p.m. at North Transmission and Auto at 4427 Savannah Highway, Shirer said.

When North Police Lt. Curtis Mizell arrived at the scene, he discovered the injured man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen

The injured man underwent surgery at a Columbia-area trauma center, Shirer said.

This is the second shooting incident in North in less than a week.

Last Saturday, Aug. 29, someone shot a 19-year-old in the chest at the Palm Pantry. Shirer said that teen is expected to recover.

A 25-year-old Neeses man has been charged in last Saturday’s incident.

Friday’s shooting is the third shooting in North this year. The first occurred in February.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com

