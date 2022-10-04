 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Man shot in Neeses; report: Witness alleges child fired weapon

  • 0
blue lights illustration

Coming back to smashed glass littering the pavement or an empty parking spot where your car used to be is a terrible feeling, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher says there are some easy steps you can take to prevent future thefts.

An 11-year-old boy has been placed with family members pending a forensic interview following a shooting incident just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Neeses, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Richard Walker.

A 25-year-old man received a gunshot wound to the neck.

The injured man was alert and talking with medics when Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A witness alleges the 11-year-old shot the man with a “short stock 22 without the butt,” according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. 

The incident remains under investigation.

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I am sorry,’ says Queen Margrethe for grandchildren’s title removal decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News