Man shot in Neeses; report: Witness alleges child fired weapon

An 11-year-old boy has been placed with family members pending a forensic interview following a shooting incident just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Neeses, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Richard Walker.
A 25-year-old man received a gunshot wound to the neck.
The injured man was alert and talking with medics when Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A witness alleges the 11-year-old shot the man with a “short stock 22 without the butt,” according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The incident remains under investigation.
