Man shot in neck in Orangeburg

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Friday behind the Pit Stop Pub at 2868 Bamberg Road.

The woman told deputies that the driver of the truck and another man exchanged words behind the pub. After the argument ended, she invited the other man into the bar.

She somehow then ended up trapped under the pickup truck, the report states.

Other pub patrons told the driver he’d run over the woman, the report states.

“He then placed the vehicle in reverse with the victim still underneath and proceeded to backup over the victim in hopes of fleeing the area,” a deputy write in the incident report.

Deputies reported that she was holding her stomach and had injuries on her front torso area. Her shirt was ripped and bloody.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

• An Orangeburg woman told deputies on Friday that someone allegedly took control of a mobile payment service application on her phone and transferred $1,739 from her bank account.

The woman told deputies she doesn’t have any idea how it happened. ‘