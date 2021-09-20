Man shot in hip in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A man was shot in his hip during an early-morning altercation in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday in the backyard of a Graham Street home.
A witness reported that a 28-year-old man and a gunman argued.
The gunman pulled out a firearm and cocked the trigger, the witness said.
The witness ran and then heard a gunshot.
Deputies spoke with the 28-year-old at the Regional Medical Center.
He told them he didn’t know much about what happened because he kept “blacking out,” the report states.
The 28-year-old told deputies he doesn’t want to press charges.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.
In other reports:
• A 2015 orange Ford Fiesta was stolen from the Enmarket convenience store, located at 6004 Bamberg Road, in Cope, on Saturday.
The driver told deputies he left the Fiesta unlocked with the engine running when he went into the store, according to an incident report.
He saw a shirtless man jump into the vehicle and drive away toward Bamberg.
The Denmark Police Department recovered the Fiesta. It is valued at $9,500.
• Someone stole a 16-foot black, double-axle, wood-floored trailer from a Fletcher Road property in Cope on Friday.
The trailer is valued at $1,000.
• In Orangeburg, a Presidential Drive resident reported that someone stole her 9 mm Glock firearm from a box that was under a pillow in her bedroom on Friday.
The firearm is valued at $600.
• A 2005 gray Mercedes E320 station wagon was stolen from the 100 block of Campground Road in Eutawville.
The vehicle owner said someone took it on Sept. 10, but he waited until Sept. 18 to report the theft because he was hoping whoever took it would return it, according to an incident report.
He told deputies that he left the Mercedes unlocked and with the key under the mat inside of it, the report said.
The value of the Mercedes is $2,000.
• Someone stole a 2011 blue Ford Fusion from a Wertz Street residence in Orangeburg on Saturday.
The Fusion owner left the key in the trunk, according to an incident report.
The Fusion is valued at $8,000.
