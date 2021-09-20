Man shot in hip in Orangeburg

He saw a shirtless man jump into the vehicle and drive away toward Bamberg.

The Denmark Police Department recovered the Fiesta. It is valued at $9,500.

• Someone stole a 16-foot black, double-axle, wood-floored trailer from a Fletcher Road property in Cope on Friday.

The trailer is valued at $1,000.

• In Orangeburg, a Presidential Drive resident reported that someone stole her 9 mm Glock firearm from a box that was under a pillow in her bedroom on Friday.

The firearm is valued at $600.

• A 2005 gray Mercedes E320 station wagon was stolen from the 100 block of Campground Road in Eutawville.

The vehicle owner said someone took it on Sept. 10, but he waited until Sept. 18 to report the theft because he was hoping whoever took it would return it, according to an incident report.

He told deputies that he left the Mercedes unlocked and with the key under the mat inside of it, the report said.

The value of the Mercedes is $2,000.

• Someone stole a 2011 blue Ford Fusion from a Wertz Street residence in Orangeburg on Saturday.