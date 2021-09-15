Man shot in head in Orangeburg; suspect in custody

A 42-year-old man was shot in the head in Orangeburg on Tuesday night. A suspect was soon taken into custody.

Dwayne Jamar Sumpter, 31, of 2680 Magnolia St., is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Officials do not believe the gunshot wound is life threatening. The incident report states the injured man was “up and walking around and talking.”

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. as the 42-year-old was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle on Desoto Street, according to a witness.

The witness told deputies a gunman came up and shot once at the 42-year-old.

The injured man told deputies the gunman “walked up to him as he was trying to leave the incident location” and shot him, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

The gunman fled the scene on foot.

Investigators found the Sumpter down the street.

They took him into custody without incident, the report states.