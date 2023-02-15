A 28-year-old Denmark man says he was shot around 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

The injured man said he was shot as he was standing on a Progressive Way sidewalk, smoking a Black & Mild cigar.

A vehicle passed him and someone inside fired a gun, the man said.

The injured man went by private vehicle to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center hours after he was shot in his left leg, Grimes said.

Denmark police weren’t made aware of the shooting until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, when the man was receiving medical treatment, the chief said.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.