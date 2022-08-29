 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot in Denmark grocery store

A man was shot near a grocery store checkout counter, according to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. Saturday at Denmark Grocery, located at 59 Magnolia Avenue.

“Someone opened the door and just shot him and ran,” Grimes said.

Grimes believes the shooting wasn’t a random act.

The shooting victim is receiving medical treatment. A grocery clerk was inside the business at the time, but wasn’t physically injured, Grimes said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Denmark Police Department in the investigation.

SLED agents continued to investigate the incident on Monday afternoon, spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

If anyone has information about the person responsible for the shooting and the shooter’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

