Man shot in Columbia Road parking lot; suspect sought following incident

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking the person who shot a man in a parking lot late Monday afternoon.

The man was taken to the Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds to one of his hands and the upper part of his left leg.

Someone reported hearing shots fired at 5:55 p.m. at Orangeburg Plaza, located at the corner of Columbia Road and Chestnut Street.

“Then we got another call saying someone was down,” ODPS Lt. Anthony Robinson said.

Robinson was the first law enforcement officer to arrive on the scene.

He began administering first aid and getting information out to other officers.

Piggly Wiggly Co-Operator Cheray Stillinger stood in front of the store after the shooting, telling patrons that the business was closed for the remainder of the night.

She said once the shots rang out, employees and customers went to the rear of the store as a precaution.

The store will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Dollar General next door did not close.

Authorities continued to seek a suspect on Monday evening.