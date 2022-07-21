Man shot at Orangeburg motel; report: victim doesn’t want to press charges

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 28-year-old Orangeburg man was shot as he attempted to fight off an armed robber at a motel, according to an incident report.

The incident happened at the Palmetto Inn and Suites, located at 926 John C. Calhoun Drive, around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the injured man behind a desk in the front lobby of the motel. He was holding onto some money and struggling to breathe, the report states.

A woman entered the lobby and tried to calm the man.

She told officers that she and the injured man were in room 306 when an acquaintance entered and demanded what they had in their possession.

The acquaintance was pointing a handgun, she said.

She retreated to the bathroom and saw the injured man and the acquaintance fighting.

She then heard a gunshot.

Officers spoke with the injured man once medics were able to render aid.

He told officers that he was able to flee from the gunman to the lobby, where he had motel management call law enforcement.

Neither the injured man nor the woman want to press charges, according to the incident report.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman believes someone may have drugged and then sexually assaulted her in Santee early Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

She called deputies at 1:47 a.m.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center because she requested a sexual assault nurse exam.

In other reports:

• The following items were reported stolen on Wednesday from a residential shed on Jeffcoat Bridge Road in North: a red metal cutting machine, a battery-operated DeWalt drill and the battery charger.

The value of the stolen items is $3,250.

• Someone stole a 1995 tan Chevrolet pickup truck, a 10-foot utility trailer, a John Deere riding lawnmower and a red wood chipper from a St. Matthews Road home in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The items are valued at $8,801.