Man shot at Orangeburg hotel; gunshot victim doesn’t want to press charges

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man suffered a gunshot wound to his head early Sunday morning, but he doesn’t want to press charges, according to an incident report.

The incident took place around 2:40 a.m. at the Roadway Inn at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The gunshot victim told officers that he was standing on the second floor of the hotel when he heard people arguing in the distance.

Moments later, he heard a loud pop and his ears began ringing.

He said females yelled at him, “You have been shot!”

They pulled him into their hotel room and a witness drove him to Regional Medical Center. He had a large laceration to the top left side of his head.

The man said he didn’t know what happened or who shot him.

Witnesses told officers the man was trying to take up for someone else who was the shooter’s intended target, the report states.

The gunshot victim told the officers that he did not want to press charges and declined any assistance from victim’s services.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office