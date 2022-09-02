Man shot at Denmark apartment complex

A man was shot at a Denmark apartment complex on Thursday night. He was transported via helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place just before 9 p.m. at a unit of the Edisto Apartments, located on White Lane, Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes said.

The incident appears to stem from a dispute between two neighbors, he said.

A man allegedly knocked on his neighbor’s door twice.

When the neighbor answered the door, the man allegedly “pulled a gun from his pocket and raised it,” Grimes said.

The neighbor then allegedly fired a gun at the man, Grimes said.

The injured man ran from the scene while allegedly firing a shot at the neighbor, Grimes said.

The neighbor wasn’t physically injured, he noted.

No one has been charged in the incident because it remains under investigation, Grimes said.

He described both the injured person and the neighbor as men in their early 20s.

He said this is the typical age group for those involved in recent shooting incidents in the Bamberg County town.

Including the Denmark Police Department, other agencies who assisted at the scene include the Denmark Technical College Department of Public Safety, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

“Parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing with these guns,” Grimes said in the wake of Thursday’s incident.

Thursday’s incident was the second shooting in Denmark in less than a week, but the third one this year.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., a man was shot near the checkout counter at Denmark Grocery, located at 59 Magnolia Avenue.

Grimes said, “Someone opened the door and just shot him and ran.”

He believes the shooting wasn’t a random act.

The shooting victim is receiving medical treatment. A grocery clerk was inside the business at the time, but wasn’t physically injured, he said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is assisting Denmark police with the investigation of last Saturday’s shooting.

Grimes said this week’s shootings aren’t related.

He noted that Saturday’s shooting “may be related” the one that took place on June 15 at a Plum Alley residence.

Two people have been charged in that incident, which left three men injured.