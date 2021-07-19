Man shot, another injured after collision outside Holly Hill

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Charleston man was shot following a collision near Holly Hill, according to witnesses quoted in an incident report.

Deputies found the injured Charleston man lying on the ground outside a Toney Bay Road residence around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The man complained he could not feel his legs and was in a lot of pain.

A Moncks Corner man at the scene was bleeding in his nose and mouth area.

The Moncks Corner man accused the Charleston man of pushing his wife, the report said.

The Moncks Corner man allegedly confessed to shooting the Charleston man in the upper body in an attempt to defend his wife.

Witnesses told deputies the incident began when a man attempted to park a black Infiniti and struck the back of a blue Toyota Camry.

A verbal dispute erupted that led to a physical confrontation, the witnesses said. Shots were fired.

Medics flew the Charleston man to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment.

The Moncks Corner man received stitches in the upper lip at Trident.