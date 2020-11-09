Man shot after dice game in Orangeburg

One of the attackers then shot at the Santee man, took the vehicle and left the scene.

The vehicle was later found wrecked on Antioch Road. The vehicle is valued at $5,000.

• Two vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning from two Lee Boulevard homes in Orangeburg.

One vehicle was a 2020 Cadillac Escalade, valued at $75,000.

The other was a 2016 GMC Sierra, valued at $28,000. The GMC Sierra had two firearms, valued at $1,800, within it at the time it was stolen, according to the incident report.

Both vehicles were located in Columbia. The firearms were not recovered, according to the report.

Another stolen vehicle – a 2011 Buick Lucerne – was found at the end of Lee Boulevard. This vehicle was found to have been stolen from the Columbia area.

• Someone broke into three vehicles parked at a Gramling Street residence.

A shotgun valued at $2,000 was stolen from one of the vehicles. The thief also got about $200 cash.

• An Irmo man said his girlfriend's car was stolen Friday evening when he stopped at a St. Matthews Road Exxon to get lighter, according to an incident report.