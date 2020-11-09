Man shot after dice game in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 45-year-old man was shot in the left side of his body Sunday afternoon after a game of dice, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said he was visiting his cousin at a Landfill Road residence around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Someone brought two friends to watch the game.
As the man prepared to leave, the two friends approached him, he said. One pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head.
The man said he grabbed the gunman’s arms and pushed him away. He then felt “something burning on his side.”
A witness said he heard two gunshots and that the friends left the area in a tan or gold color Chevy Tahoe.
In separate incident reports:
• A Santee man said he was pistol-whipped and robbed at 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The man said he was traveling down Imperial Street in Santee when an unknown vehicle came up from behind him, went around him and stopped in front of him.
Two males exited the vehicle and one began pistol-whipping him. They told him to give up his 2002 Honda Accord.
One of the attackers then shot at the Santee man, took the vehicle and left the scene.
The vehicle was later found wrecked on Antioch Road. The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
• Two vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning from two Lee Boulevard homes in Orangeburg.
One vehicle was a 2020 Cadillac Escalade, valued at $75,000.
The other was a 2016 GMC Sierra, valued at $28,000. The GMC Sierra had two firearms, valued at $1,800, within it at the time it was stolen, according to the incident report.
Both vehicles were located in Columbia. The firearms were not recovered, according to the report.
Another stolen vehicle – a 2011 Buick Lucerne – was found at the end of Lee Boulevard. This vehicle was found to have been stolen from the Columbia area.
• Someone broke into three vehicles parked at a Gramling Street residence.
A shotgun valued at $2,000 was stolen from one of the vehicles. The thief also got about $200 cash.
• An Irmo man said his girlfriend's car was stolen Friday evening when he stopped at a St. Matthews Road Exxon to get lighter, according to an incident report.
The man left the vehicle running and when he came back outside, it was gone, the report said.
The vehicle is a 2017 black Hyundia Sonata valued at $10,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man needed medical treatment after being assaulted with a garden tool Friday afternoon on Nottingham Street, according to a police incident report.
Duane LaMichael Mason Keitt, 32, of 2466 Magnolia Street, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The Orangeburg man said he walked next door to see a friend. He said Keitt was on the porch of a boarding house.
Keitt told the Orangeburg man to leave, but the man said he did not leave because he had come to see another individual.
Keitt then allegedly went into the residence and came out with a red-handled garden hoe and charged at the Orangeburg man.
A warrant alleges he also assaulted the Orangeburg man with a closed fist.
The Orangeburg man was transported to the Regional Medical Center with deep lacerations on and around his right eye, with possible internal injuries as well. He also had cuts under his arms.
He was later transferred to Prisma Health Richland due to the severity of his injuries.
Keitt allegedly said the Orangeburg man pulled out a small razor and that it made him feel threatened, so he went back into the residence to protect it.
Bond was set on Keitt at $10,000 cash or surety.
In a separate incident report, a grey 2008 Honda Accord was stolen from Carolina Seal and Stripe on John C. Calhoun Drive Saturday afternoon.
Someone asked to test drive the car but never returned with it, according to an incident report.
The vehicle was valued at $7,000.
