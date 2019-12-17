A 22-year-old Hollywood man has admitted taking part in the 2017 robbery an Orangeburg gaming store.
Joshua Avon Milligan, of 5232 Fallow Fawns Road, pleaded guilty to armed robbery on Oct. 30. He received a sentence of 11 years in prison.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson gave Milligan credit for having already served 190 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed Milligan’s charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Milligan’s projected release date is April 25, 2029, according to online S.C. Department of Corrections records.
One of the co-defendants, Dominique Bryant, 23, of the same address, pleaded guilty to armed robbery on Aug. 6.
Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
His projected release date is Aug. 6, 2027.
Charges are pending against the other co-defendant, Robert Lee Coaxum, 26, of 6883 Dunwell Road, Wadamalaw Island.
He’s charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators accused the men of the Feb. 15, 2017 armed robbery of GameStop on North Road.
Law enforcement officers took the suspects into custody after a multi-county, high-speed chase.
In other pleas:
• Damar Donald McKenzie, 25, of 135 South Circle Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery and two counts of second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to three consecutive terms of 364 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 122 days there.
• Marcus Antonio Woods, 39, of 25 Aster Court, Columbia, pleaded guilty to first-offense obtaining certain drugs by fraud or deceit and violating drug distribution laws.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He gave Woods credit for having already served 23 days in jail.
According to his grand jury indictment, on Aug. 27, 2019, Woods used fraud or deception to gain possession of Percocet. Percocet is an opioid painkiller.
As part of Woods’ plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed another charge of first-offense obtaining certain drugs by fraud or deceit and two counts of trafficking in heroin.
• Collins Ratron Shuler, 37, of 105 Foot Way, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
Dickson gave Shuler credit for having already served two days in jail.
He stipulated that if Shuler pays all court fees and fines before his probation term ends, his term may end early.
As part of Shuler’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of second-offense possession of narcotic drugs.
• Diequal Sayvon Atterberry, 28, of 159 Smiley Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and third-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Atterberry credit for having already served two days in jail.
He ordered her to pay restitution and stipulated that once she pays her court costs, fees and restitution that her probation term may end early.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of second-degree domestic violence.
• Quinndell Devrick Griffin, 30, of 1332 St. Ann Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol and hit-and-run involving property damage.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He gave Griffin credit for having already served 67 days in jail.
He ordered Griffin to pay restitution and stipulated once all court fees, fines and restitution are paid, his probation term may end early.
At Griffin’s preliminary hearing, a judge dismissed the charge of first-offense manufacture/distribution cocaine base.
As part of Griffin’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
