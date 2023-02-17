Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 24-year-old man said strangers shot him in the knee in Santee around 10 p.m. Thursday, according to an incident report.

A woman took the man to McLeod Health Clarendon, in Manning, after she spotted him walking on Old Number Six Highway, near the Mill Creek area of Vance.

The injured man told Manning authorities he was shot on “Bluff Road” in Santee. The authorities then contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy noted that the closest “Bluff Road” to Santee is in Dorchester County, the report states.

The man claimed he was in a car with strangers who were going to rob someone.

He alleges that the strangers then robbed him, taking his belongings and shooting him in the knee.

Officers who met the man at the hospital claimed he appeared to be intoxicated.

In other reports:

• Callers reported hearing gunfire in the area of Presidential Drive/Representative Circle at 7:39 p.m. Thursday.

Staff at the nearby Family Health Centers also reported hearing gunfire. They asked deputies to remain in the parking lot until everyone left the medical center.

Deputies remained in the parking lot afterward and didn’t hear any gunfire.

• An Orangeburg grandfather reported his grandson was firing a weapon in the backyard of his Haynes Street home, according to an incident report.

Deputies told the grandfather that his grandson wasn’t breaking any laws as long as he was being careful.

They also told the grandfather that if his grandson didn’t comply with his wishes about not firing the gun on the property, then he would need to evict his grandson.