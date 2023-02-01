Man’s death investigated in Olar

Officials are investigating the death of a man in Olar.

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5th Street in Olar in reference to a shooting incident shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kenny Bamberg.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a male in a vehicle.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division was contacted and responded to assist with the investigation.

Other agencies that responded to the scene or assisted included Medshore, the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office and the Olar Fire Department.

SLED is the lead investigating agency.