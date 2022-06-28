 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times and Democrat is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly
breaking top story

Man’s body found in former motel in Orangeburg

  • 0
Motel

A body was found Tuesday morning in a former motel in Orangeburg.

 COURTESY GOOGLE

A man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning at a former Orangeburg motel.

Someone who checks on the property at 871 John C. Calhoun Drive called officers to the scene at 8:21 a.m., Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon said.

Cordon said the building is considered unoccupied.

The man’s body was located “in a room on the upper floor,” Cordon said.

The man’s death is “being investigated as suspicious until proven otherwise,” he added.

Officials don’t know how long the man’s body was in the building.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the deceased man.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
2
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First lady meets Ukrainian refugees in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News