Man’s body found in former motel in Orangeburg

A man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning at a former Orangeburg motel.

Someone who checks on the property at 871 John C. Calhoun Drive called officers to the scene at 8:21 a.m., Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon said.

Cordon said the building is considered unoccupied.

The man’s body was located “in a room on the upper floor,” Cordon said.

The man’s death is “being investigated as suspicious until proven otherwise,” he added.

Officials don’t know how long the man’s body was in the building.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released the name of the deceased man.

