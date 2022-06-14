Man robbed in restaurant parking lot; Orangeburg teen charged

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 17-year-old male is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant early Friday afternoon.

The Orangeburg teen is charged with armed robbery, according to a warrant.

The armed robbery occurred around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Burger King, located at 1437 John C. Calhoun Drive.

A man reported that he was leaving the restaurant when he heard a voice say, “Get on the ground,” according to an incident report. The man got on the ground.

He reported several males converged on him and stole his wallet and iPhone Max Pro. Two of the males brandished firearms.

At least one of the males took off in the man’s silver Chevrolet Cruze while others fled in an SUV.

The teen is accused of brandishing a brown Glock 19 handgun with a 30-round extended magazine during the robbery.

While the victim was waiting for officers to arrive, a silver Honda Accord arrived at the scene with a 17-year-old male in the passenger seat.

The man claimed the 17-year-old was one of the robbers.

The driver told police that the 17-year-old approached him at St. Paul Apartments and asked for a ride to Burger King.

The driver gave police permission to search his car. He claimed there was a firearm on the passenger side that belonged to the 17-year-old, the report said.

Officers located the firearm, which had a 30-round magazine attached to it. The magazine contained 27 rounds.

Officers located the stolen Cruze, unoccupied, on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard near Glover Street.

They also found the SUV reportedly used in the robbery parked at St. Paul’s Apartments.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone fired a bullet into a Main Trail home in Orangeburg.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday, but the homeowner didn’t discover the damage until the next morning.

The bullet entered through an outside wall and into the bedroom where the homeowner, his fiancé and their child sleep, the report states.

The bullet then struck a television and continued out of the house where it struck a shed, according to the report.

No one was physically hurt.

Deputies collected seven shell casings from the road in front of the home.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2006 Saturn Ion on Saturday.

The Ion was parked at a Charleston Highway home.

The value of the catalytic converter is $200.

