Man robbed at Santee motel

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A man says he was robbed of his cash and clothes at gunpoint while visiting a prostitute on Tuesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man said he and the woman agreed to meet at a Santee motel for sex for $20.

He met the woman at the McDonald’s in Santee. She was dropped off by another man driving a blue Honda Accord.

The customer drove the woman to the Swamp Fox Motel, located at 326 Bass Drive.

Once in the motel room, the two engaged in sexual activity, the report said.

The man claimed the woman made a phone call and unlocked the door to the room.

Within a few minutes, three unknown men were in the room, the man said.

At least one of the men pointed a gun at him, according to the incident report.

The woman and the three men left the room, taking the man’s clothes, wallet and phone with them.

A deputy found the man’s clothes and empty wallet on Bass Drive.

He had $2,150 cash inside of the wallet.

The woman and three men left in a vehicle.

The total value of the items stolen from the man is $2,360.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2013 black Kia Optima parked at Superior Kia, located at 875 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

The Optima owner reported the theft on Tuesday.

He claimed he left the Optima at the dealership for a repair on March 1 and received a call from it on March 11 saying that someone jumped the fence and cut the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000.

