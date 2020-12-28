Man robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg hotel room

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A gunman forced his way into an Orangeburg hotel room and stole $600, keys and a phone from an Orangeburg man, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The robbery occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Days Inn at 3402 Five Chop Road.

The hotel guest told a deputy that he’d just checked into the hotel and was settling into his room when he heard a man’s voice say, “Give it up.”

The man was holding a black pistol and told the guest not to move.

The guest told the gunman he didn’t have much.

The gunman “continued to frisk him and made him pull his pants down to see if he was hiding any valuable items,” the report states.

After the robbery, the gunman went to the guest’s vehicle and rummaged through it, but didn’t take anything.

The gunman then got into a vehicle and left.

A witness told deputies that she’d seen an older model gray Honda slowly move through the parking lot. She said the Honda had tinted windows and two occupants inside of it.