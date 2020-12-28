Man robbed at gunpoint in Orangeburg hotel room

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A gunman forced his way into an Orangeburg hotel room and stole $600, keys and a phone from an Orangeburg man, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The robbery occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Days Inn at 3402 Five Chop Road.
The hotel guest told a deputy that he’d just checked into the hotel and was settling into his room when he heard a man’s voice say, “Give it up.”
The man was holding a black pistol and told the guest not to move.
The guest told the gunman he didn’t have much.
The gunman “continued to frisk him and made him pull his pants down to see if he was hiding any valuable items,” the report states.
After the robbery, the gunman went to the guest’s vehicle and rummaged through it, but didn’t take anything.
The gunman then got into a vehicle and left.
A witness told deputies that she’d seen an older model gray Honda slowly move through the parking lot. She said the Honda had tinted windows and two occupants inside of it.
The report states some of the incident was captured on the hotel’s surveillance video.
In other reports:
• A state trooper wasn’t injured when his patrol vehicle struck a hog around 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve near Neeses.
The trooper was traveling along S.C. Highway 389 when he came upon three hogs on a curve near Comos Road.
The trooper reported that he was able to slow down, but struck one of the hogs. It caused scratches to the brush guard on the front of his patrol vehicle.
• A Cordova woman wasn’t injured when a bullet went through her home on Christmas Day.
The Parvis Road woman told deputies that she heard a loud noise as she was lying in her bed around 6 p.m. Friday.
She initially thought it was a large limb falling on her mobile home. Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, she discovered a hole in her bedroom wall.
That’s when she called law enforcement.
A deputy searched the home and noted that a bullet entered the backside of the home, went through the rear exterior wall, bedroom wall, kitchen wall and ended up in the front exterior wall.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is accused of hitting a pregnant woman in her mouth and grabbing her throat, according to his arrest warrant.
Sanquain Deshun Weaver, 23, of Douglas MacArthur Drive, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
A warrant accuses him of striking a pregnant woman in the mouth “and strangling her about the throat causing her to feel that she was losing consciousness.”
He allegedly broke the woman’s cellphone by throwing it into a wall, an incident report states.
Weaver faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.