Man robbed at gunpoint in Calhoun County

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
A Georgia man trying to sell an Apple iPad was robbed at gunpoint by the prospective buyer.
On Aug. 12, the Savannah resident reported that after several weeks of negotiating online with an unknown person for the purchase of an iPad for $650, he met at the Pilot gas station at 1300 Burke Road, St. Matthews.
The victim met the suspect, who joined him in the victim's truck. The suspect then pulled a pistol and demanded that the victim give him all of his money or he would kill him. A fight ensued and the victim gained possession of the pistol.
The suspect then left in his car, identified as a white Toyota Avalon with an S.C. license tag. The victim provided copies of the emails and the phone number from which the suspect called him. The information was turned over to investigations.
In other reports:
• On Aug. 14, an Elloree woman reported that a John Deere riding lawn mower and a Poulan chainsaw were stolen from an Elloree resident, The loss was valued at $950.
• On Aug. 18, 2020, a St. Matthews man reported that while "hanging out" with a St. Matthews woman, the woman took his $350 pistol. The woman denied the theft. A deputy separated the two and advised the man to stay away from the woman.
St. Matthews Police Department
- On Aug. 13, a St. Matthews woman reported that she a Crosby air conditioner on her front porch was stolen. She confronted the man who she belived took it, and he allegedly admitted giving it away. The victim and suspect started arguing and the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a plastic trash can. A summons was issued. The air conditioning unit was valued at $500.
