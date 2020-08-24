Man robbed at gunpoint in Calhoun County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia man trying to sell an Apple iPad was robbed at gunpoint by the prospective buyer.

On Aug. 12, the Savannah resident reported that after several weeks of negotiating online with an unknown person for the purchase of an iPad for $650, he met at the Pilot gas station at 1300 Burke Road, St. Matthews.

The victim met the suspect, who joined him in the victim's truck. The suspect then pulled a pistol and demanded that the victim give him all of his money or he would kill him. A fight ensued and the victim gained possession of the pistol.

The suspect then left in his car, identified as a white Toyota Avalon with an S.C. license tag. The victim provided copies of the emails and the phone number from which the suspect called him. The information was turned over to investigations.

In other reports:

• On Aug. 14, an Elloree woman reported that a John Deere riding lawn mower and a Poulan chainsaw were stolen from an Elloree resident, The loss was valued at $950.