Man robbed at gunpoint at Orangeburg ATM; machine broken

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man says he was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday evening while trying to withdraw money from the Wells Fargo ATM on Chestnut Street.
The man said he was at the ATM around 8:20 p.m. when someone sneaked up behind him, according to a police incident report.
The robber pulled out a black 9 mm handgun and pushed the man into the ATM, saying "Give me all you got."
The robber placed the card in the ATM and attempted to get money, but could not because the ATM machine was not working, the report said.
The robber ran from the scene.
The man requested an ambulance because his right hand was hurting from being shoved into the ATM, the report said.
The man described the robber as a short, skinny white man wearing all black.
Anyone with information on the robbery can reach ODPS at 803-531-4654.
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
A pocketknife was confiscated from an Edisto High School student Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The student did not use the knife or threaten anyone with it, the report said.
The school's assistant principal said that the school's athletic director informed her that the student might have a pocketknife.
When questioned by school officials, the student allegedly admitted to having a pocket knife and gave it to officials.
The student was removed from the school by his grandmother, according to the report.
In other incident reports:
• A Pendleton, S.C. man was driving along Interstate 26 in his 2003 Honda Odyssey around 9:50 p.m. Thursday when he ran out of gas.
The man pulled over to wait for roadside assistance around mile marker 145 but got drowsy and fell asleep.
He awoke to a vibration coming from beneath his van.
He then noticed someone running away from his vehicle. The person ran across the interstate and got into a white Ford F150 and sped off toward Charleston.
The man then learned the source of the vibration: Someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle. The part was valued at about $400 and the damage estimated at about $200.
• A Holly Hill woman went into a Vance convenience store Tuesday night to get some medicine for a headache.
The woman exited the store only to find her 2011 black Honda Accord missing. The woman said she left the keys inside the car and the car unlocked, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The vehicle is valued at $8,000.
The vehicle was eventually found in Santee, but following items were stolen from the car: a purse, about $200 in cash, about $400 in alcohol, identity documents and about $200 worth of household goods.
• Boxes of brake cylinders, an alternator stand, clutch booster, a master cylinder, a VW transmission and an 8,000-pound wench were all stolen from a Bair Road man's residence Tuesday.
The items are valued at about $3,000.
• A woman’s 1995 Lincoln Town car was vandalized after she left it on the side of Wire Road in Neeses on Wednesday due to mechanical problems. All the windows and tail lights were smashed.
It sustained about $2,000 in damage.
• A Marco's Pizza delivery driver had his car stolen Thursday evening.
The delivery man delivered a pizza at a Gopal Drive apartment.
He said a man ran from behind the apartment and swiped his keys from his belt.
The car was a 2009 silver Nissan Maxima with black rims and a dent on the left bumper. The value of the car is estimated at $10,000.
The man also left his cell phone in the car. The phone is valued at $700.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.