Man robbed at gunpoint at Orangeburg ATM; machine broken

The school's assistant principal said that the school's athletic director informed her that the student might have a pocketknife.

When questioned by school officials, the student allegedly admitted to having a pocket knife and gave it to officials.

The student was removed from the school by his grandmother, according to the report.

In other incident reports:

• A Pendleton, S.C. man was driving along Interstate 26 in his 2003 Honda Odyssey around 9:50 p.m. Thursday when he ran out of gas.

The man pulled over to wait for roadside assistance around mile marker 145 but got drowsy and fell asleep.

He awoke to a vibration coming from beneath his van.

He then noticed someone running away from his vehicle. The person ran across the interstate and got into a white Ford F150 and sped off toward Charleston.

The man then learned the source of the vibration: Someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle. The part was valued at about $400 and the damage estimated at about $200.

• A Holly Hill woman went into a Vance convenience store Tuesday night to get some medicine for a headache.